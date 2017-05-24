Heroic aunt dies after shielding niece, 11, from deadly Manchester blast

A heroic aunt who shielded her young niece to protect her from the deadly Manchester Arena terror blast has died.

Kelly Brewster. Source: Kelly Brewster - Facebook

Kelly Brewster was among the 22 Ariana Grande concertgoers who were killed in the suicide bomb blast, according to the Daily Mail.

Ms Brewster went to the concert with her sister Claire, 34 and niece, Hollie Booth, 11.

Friends and family posted on social media to find Ms Brewster who was reportedly missing after the concert but family confirmed today that she had died.

Ms Brewster's uncle Paul Dryhurst told the Sheffield Star about the moment the bomb went off and the aftermath.

"Kelly shielded Hollie and Claire from the damage," Mr Dryhurst said.

"The three were walking out in single file, with Claire in front, Hollie behind her, and Kelly behind her.

"When the bomb has gone off the impact has broken Claire’s jaw and broken Hollie’s legs. They are both currently in hospital having nuts and bolts removed.

"After the impact Claire had gone to Hollie but when she looked up she couldn’t find Kelly.

"They lost her in all the commotion. You hear of bombings but nothing prepares you for something like this happening and for your own family to be involved."

According to the Daily Mail, Ms Brewster had just put a deposit on a house with her boyfriend, Ian Winslow, the day before the attack happened.

Mr Winslow posted a heartfelt message on Facebook this morning saying they had so many things to look forward to in life.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together," Mr Winslow wrote.

"My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are. Love you loads X."

A 15-year old teenager who was the subject of a massive social media search after she went missing at the concert has also died.

Olivia Campbell's mother, Charlotte Campbell, told BBC Radio 4 about the last moment she spoke to her daughter at the concert and explained how she was searching for her daughter before her death was confirmed.

"She’d just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time, and thanking me for letting her go, Mrs Campbell said.

"She was with her friend, Adam. Adam was found about half an hour ago – he’s in hospital – but Olivia’s not been found yet."

Mrs Campbell wrote on Facebook this afternoon about the loss of her "darling precious gorgeous girl".

"Taken far far to soon. Go sing with the angels and keep smiling. Mummy loves you so much," Mrs Campbell said.