'A heroic act' - teenage boy may have died trying to protect younger sister from being shot by father

AAP

The teenage son of John Edwards, the 68-year-old Sydney man who shot and killed his two children last week, may have died while trying to protect his younger sister from their homicidal father.

A woman, believed to be the children's mother, arrived at the scene shortly after police and had to be treated for severe shock.
Source: Breakfast


Early ballistics reports show Jack Edwards, 15, may have been killed while "shielding" his 13-year-old sister, Jennifer, homicide squad commander Scott Cook said.


"That's a heroic act," he told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.


Det Supt Cook added the tests were inconclusive pending the final results of crime-scene tests.


"I have no doubt the coroner will seek to run an inquest in that matter," he said.

New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

FBI agent who sent anti-Trump text messages claims job has never been tainted by politics


03:25
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

01:49
Nine-month-old Shakana and her teen parents were facing living on the streets, until Auckland Action Against Poverty stepped in.

'We’ve got it wrong' - WINZ apologises to young family with baby for refusing emergency accommodation

01:58
Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Investigation underway after complaint about 'cruel' sow stalls on South Island pig farm

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.

03:36
Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

00:07
NZTA say the crash at 11am has now been cleared but delays are still expected.

Crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge creates major city-bound traffic delays

00:30
1 NEWS has spoken with dozens of people visiting the hospital today who say things are running smoothly inside.

'Good on them' - Patients at Tauranga Hospital back nurses as hundreds there strike

