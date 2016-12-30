 

Hero Uber driver saves girl from child sex trafficking ring

ABC7NY

Keith Avila called police after overhearing two passengers instructing a teenage girl.
1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

00:30
2
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


00:30
3
Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

01:02
4
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

00:29
5
Keith Avila called police after overhearing two passengers instructing a teenage girl.

Uber driver turns hero rescuing girl from sex trafficking ring

01:54
Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the vote should come as no surprise to anyone despite Israel option to withdraw its ambassador from here following the decision.

NZ slammed for 'projecting its own historical and moral failings on its aboriginal population' on Israel

The comments came after NZ led a motion criticising Israeli settlements as violating international law.

A taxidermy cat purse sold on Trade Me for $545.

Trade Me's weird and wacky auction items of 2016

A butt tattoo, erotic eggplant and taxidermy cat are just some of the bizarre things Kiwis tried to sell online in 2016.

Child, 4, taken to hospital following near-fatal drowning in pool north of Auckland

The young child was found in the swimming pool and was taken to Starship Hospital.

03:19
The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.

A mixed forecast ahead as we say goodbye to 2016

Sunshine and rain are on their way for New Year's Eve.

The duckling is in reference to Obama as he nears the end of his "lame duck" period in office.

'Lame' - Russian Embassy responds to US sanctions with a meme

The tweet shows a photo of a duckling with the word LAME, supposedly referencing Obama's period in office.


 
