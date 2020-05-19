TODAY |

'Hero' who freed whale stuck in net on Gold Coast could face fine

Source:  AAP

A man in a tin boat could be fined for rescuing a whale calf trapped in nets off Australia's Gold Coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The mammal was eventually freed thanks to a man who took to the water to cut it free. Source: Nine

He reportedly launched his own rescue effort this morning after becoming frustrated at authorities for not acting quickly enough.

The man used his boat to speed into waters off Burleigh Heads, removing his shirt and donning swimming fins before diving into the water to cut the baby whale free.

It's unknown how long the calf, believed to be a humpback, had been trapped after it was spotted by a drone operator.

While the rescuer is being hailed as "a hero" on social media, he now risks a fine for interfering with shark control nets.

The Queensland government has established a 20-metre exclusion zone around shark control equipment.

Failure to adhere to that distance could attract a $564.21 NZD fine.

Conservationists are calling on the Government to remove shark nets as the whales head north for their annual migration to warmer waters.

"Their removal during the whale migration season would be a good start and could be accompanied by the serious proving of other technologies such as drones. This must happen now," Sea Shepherd campaigner Jonathan Clark said.

The state government's shark control program has been mired in controversy for years.

Aspects of the program were successfully challenged in court last year by the Humane Society, which argued catching and killing sharks did not reduce the risk of an unprovoked attack.

However, a number of shark nets and drumlines were reintroduced along the Queensland coastline in a reported attempt to stem a drop in tourism numbers following a string of attacks, one of which was fatal.

The amended program encourages the release of most sharks but allows state contractors to kill sharks if necessary.

World
Australia
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sixteen arrested, including Mongrel Mob leader, in massive police raid across Hawke's Bay
2
Teenage girl dies after getting stuck in rip along with three others at Auckland beach
3
Māori woman living in Auckland's plush Ponsonby targeted by neighbour with vicious racist letter - 'You are not liked and not welcomed here'
4
Tourism industry pushes for one-off public holiday to boost economy - and the Government is considering it
5
No new Covid-19 diagnoses in NZ over past 24 hours, but four 'historic' cases added
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:40

NZ's economy likely to bounce back faster than Australia's due to stricter lockdown - expert

Donald Trump says he's taking unproven malaria drug in case he gets Covid-19
00:22

France links 70 new Covid-19 cases to schools one week after reopening

02:11

Warriors CEO calls for NRL's reconsideration after player loan request denied - 'They can't all play front row'