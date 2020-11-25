TODAY |

Hero father from NZ drowns trying to save children at New South Wales beach

Source:  AAP

A Kiwi father of nine children was swept off rocks at a Wollongong beach south of Sydney has died in a tragic rescue attempt emergency services have described as “absolutely heartbreaking”.

Steve Mote died while trying to save members of his family from drowning on the weekend. Source: Nine

Emergency services were called to Woonona Beach at about 5.40pm on Saturday following reports that several people had been swept into the ocean.

Witnesses told police the children were playing in the shallows when an undertow dragged them out of their depth.

NSW Police told AAP a man, along with several other family members, jumped into the sea to rescue two children.

They used jet skis and surfboards to help them back to shore.

The man who was later identified as New Zealander Steve Mote was pulled unconscious from the water.

Paramedics worked to resuscitate him but he died at the scene.

NSW Ambulance said it assessed six adults and three children upon arrival and transported three of the children to hospital in a stable condition.

“No words can describe the scene we were faced with today,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Matt Sterling said.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking.

“The surfers and surf lifesavers that jumped in to save these patients are heroic. I can’t thank them enough.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for his partner Rebekah Boyle and his children.

