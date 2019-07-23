Hero construction workers band together to turn over flipped truck, rescue driver on US highway

A truck blew out its tyre, flipping on a busy US highway, before a group of motorists rushed to free the driver.

Video footage shows rescuers, many construction workers, band together to roll the overturned Ford Ranger on Interstate 88 near Oak Brook today.

Tom Meyers was leaving his full-time job as a firefighter in Rosemont, Illinois, for his part-time firefighting job in Aurora Township when he drove past the scene.

"Anytime you see something like that happen, you always … have that urge to help," he told local television station WLS.