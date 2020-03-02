Hero 14-year-old leaps off Sydney bus to help woman who was being beaten by partner

A 14-year-old boy who came to the aid of a woman allegedly being assaulted by her partner in western Sydney says "I did what any person should do and step in".



The boy was on a school bus in Riverstone on Friday when he saw a man and woman involved in an argument on the footpath. The man then allegedly punched the woman repeatedly in the face.



He quickly got off the bus and approached the man, refusing to leave the scene. The 32-year-old man allegedly responded by grabbing the teenager by the throat and pushing him away until others intervened.



"The fact no one was doing anything else about it at the time ... I did what any person should do and step in," the boy, who used the alias Hunter, told reporters on Saturday.



The man left in a car with the 27-year-old woman, but was arrested a short time later.



The Bidwell man was charged with domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.



He appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Saturday and was refused bail to face Blacktown Local Court on Wednesday.



Police commended the 14-year-old for his bravery.



"He showed courage and determination well beyond his years," Detective Chief Inspector David Miller said.

