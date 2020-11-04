TODAY |

Here's why the US election hasn't been called yet despite Trump claiming victory, Biden saying he's on track

Source:  Associated Press

The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 electoral college votes needed to claim victory.

Source: 1 NEWS

Republican Donald Trump said, “Frankly, we did win this election” over Democrat Joe Biden and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court.

His assertion of victory does not match the results and information currently available to the AP.

At this stage in the race, according to AP counts, Trump has 213 electoral votes while Biden has 225.

The Democratic challenger says his party "feels good about where we are, we really do."

Trump would need 270 electoral votes to win.

Several key states are too early to call, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Michigan.

