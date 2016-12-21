'Here's Jarvis' - Mark Zuckerberg reveals his Morgan Freeman voice inspired virtual butler

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has revealed his artificial intelligence software that runs his home is named Jarvis.

"After a year of coding, here's Jarvis," Mr Zuckerberg wrote, introducing his virtual butler voiced by actor Morgan Freeman.

Mr Zuckerberg took on a personal challenge this year to build a "simple AI", inspired by the Marvel Iron Man character Jarvis, to run his household.

He is able to talk to Jarvis on his phone and computer to control the lights, temperature, appliances, music and security with facial recognition, in his home.

Not only that, but Morgan Freeman-esque butler learns his tastes and patterns, new words and concepts and even interact and entertain his daughter Max.

In the video, the voice of Oscar nominated Freeman soothingly wakes Mr Zuckerberg up, giving him a weather report and reminding him about some meetings.

Mr Zuckerberg checks on his daughter where Jarvis is entertaining her in Mandarin.

The AI also seems to have a sense of humor.

Mr Zuckerberg asks Jarvis to play some 'good Nickelback songs'.