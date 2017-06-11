 

Where to from here following Britain’s election and Brexit

Former NZ High Commissioner to the UK, Sir Lockwood Smith, reveals his thoughts on a surprise British election result.
Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.

Team New Zealand take 2-1 lead into tomorrow after Artemis' skipper ends up overboard

The man, identified only as Ferdinand, was holding a sign asking to play at a concert in Munich.

Watch: Coldplay fan nails beautiful ballad after Chris Martin pulls him on stage

Hammond lost traction on a tight corner and went down a bank, suffering a fractured knee in the accident.

Watch: The moment ex-Top Gear host Richard Hammond loses control of supercar in horror smash

He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.

Watch: Icing on the cake! Ryan Hoffman dogpiled by Warriors after nailing first-ever conversion to end 300th NRL match

Venus and partner Jack Harrison stormed to a 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 win to lift the title at Roland-Garros.

Watch: A Kiwi champion! Michael Venus chucks his racquet in the air in delight as he claims the French Open doubles title

Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

