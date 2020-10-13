TODAY |

Herd immunity solution to Covid-19 is 'ethically problematic', WHO warns

Source:  Associated Press

The head of the World Health Organization warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the pandemic, calling such proposals “unethical".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The World Health Organization boss singled out surges in Europe and the Americas. Source: Breakfast

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing today health officials typically aim to achieve herd immunity — where the entire population is protected from a virus when the majority are immune — by vaccination.

Tedros noted that to obtain herd immunity from measles, for example, about 95 per cent of the population must be vaccinated.

Source: 1 NEWS

“Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it,” he said.

“Never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to an outbreak,” he said, calling the strategy “scientifically and ethically problematic”.

Tedros said that WHO estimates less than 10 per cent of the population has any immunity to the coronavirus, meaning the vast majority of the world remains susceptible.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The British PM hopes it will “simplify and standardise” a confusing patchwork of rules. Source: Breakfast

Tedros also noted countries had reported record-high daily figures of Covid-19 to the UN health agency for the last four days, citing surges in Europe and the Americas in particular.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Infamous bikie executed at his Queensland home
2
Elderly couple brace to tie themselves to trees to protect their Waikato bird sanctuary
3
Lonely landslide possible for Labour as coalition partners slump in polls
4
Fair Go: Sparks fly over who should pay for Dunedin repair shop's spark plugs error
5
Fair Go: Christchurch woman shocked by $8000 electricity bill
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Millions in northern England anxiously wait to hear how much more virus restrictions will be tightened

Speculation continues to swirl that world champion Springboks may pull out of Rugby Championship
00:32

Black man who was led by a rope by white officers on horseback sues Texas police for $1.5m

For first time in New Zealand, bank offers mortgage rate below 2%