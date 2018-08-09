 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Herd of cows chase Florida suspect, helping police arrest her

Associated Press, Courtesy Seminole County Sheriff's Office
Topics
World
Animals

The woman runs from a car through a field, chased by cows to a fence where officers arrest her. Source: Associated Press, Courtesy Seminole County Sheriff's Office
Topics
World
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:06
The woman runs from a car through a field, chased by cows to a fence where officers arrest her.

No bull! Startling footage shows herd of cows chasing suspect, helping cops bring her to justice

2

'Disgusting': Pasifika man felt racially profiled while viewing property in Auckland's Herne Bay
3

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
4

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary
5

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies, aged 36, after battle with cancer - 'Greatest husband and father we could ever have'

MORE FROM
World
MORE

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies, aged 36, after battle with cancer - 'Greatest husband and father we could ever have'

00:41
The teeth were well-reserved, and came from a shark several times larger than a great white.

Fossilised teeth of huge shark discovered in Australia
00:10
The incident took place in the town of Chamoson, and no one was injured.

Watch: Unstoppable mudslide comes crashing down a mountain and right into a Swiss township
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

US to impose sanctions on Russia over nerve agent attack on ex-spy in England

Watch: Meet the amputee battling breast cancer who's swimming the English Channel

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe

An women who had her right leg amputated after a bone cancer mis-diagnosis will swim the English Channel as part of a relay team.

English woman Vicki Gilbert's has been walking on one leg for more than 20 years after the medical error.

She received another diagnosis of advanced breast cancer just two weeks ago.

As the BBC's Fiona Lamdin explains in the above video Ms Gilbert is not letting her illness stop her.

As the BBC explains, Vicki Gilbert, is not letting her illness stop her. Source: BBC
Topics
World
UK and Europe
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:09
The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy.

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

Government sets goal to have a million Kiwis speaking basic Te Reo Māori by 2040

Man who complained to Massey University about Don Brash speaking says he's now been 'threatened'

Jacinda Ardern launches on-the-job training scheme for 4,000 young people

Kiwi firefighter battling worst wildfire in California's history says team 'not under any illusions' of the extreme danger

Man at US compound with 11 'filthy' kids was training them to commit school shootings - prosecutors

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A father arrested at a ramshackle New Mexico compound where 11 children were found living in filth was training youngsters to commit school shootings, prosecutors said in court documents obtained today.

The allegations against Siraj Ibn Wahhaj came to light as authorities awaited word on whether human remains discovered at the site were those of his missing son, who is severely disabled and went missing in December in Jonesboro, Georgia, near Atlanta.

The documents say Wahhaj was conducting weapons training with assault rifles at the compound near the Colorado border that was raided by authorities Saturday.

Prosecutor Timothy Hasson filed the court documents while asking that Wahhaj be held without bail after he was arrested last week with four other adults facing child abuse charges.

"He poses a great danger to the children found on the property as well as a threat to the community as a whole due to the presence of firearms and his intent to use these firearms in a violent and illegal manner," Hasson wrote.

Prosecutors did not bring up the school shooting accusation during initial court hearings Thursday for the abuse suspects.

A judge ordered them all held without bond pending further proceedings.

The children were found in rags, as tales of guns and exorcism emerge. Source: Associated Press

In the court documents, authorities said a foster parent of one of the 11 children removed from the compound had told authorities the child had been trained to use an assault rifle in preparation for a school shooting.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe previously said adults at the compound were "considered extremist of the Muslim belief."

He did not elaborate, saying it was part of the investigation.

Aleks Kostich of the Taos County Public Defender's Office questioned the new accusation of a school shooting conspiracy against by Wahhaj, saying the claim was presented with little information beyond the explanation that it came from a foster parent.

Kostich believes prosecutors are not certain about the credibility of the foster parent, whom he has no way of reaching to verify the claim, he said.

The human remains were being analyzed by medical examiners to determine if they are those of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, the missing boy.

Earlier this year, his grandfather, Imam Siraj Wahhaj, posted a plea on Facebook for help finding his grandson.

The elder Wahhaj heads the Masjid At-Taqwa in Brooklyn, a mosque that has attracted radical speakers to over the years.

He met Mahmud Abouhalima when he came to the site to raise money for Muslims in Afghanistan. Abouhalima later helped bomb the World Trade Center 1993.

A message that people were starving in rural New Mexico led to the discovery of 11 children living in filthy conditions. Source: Associated Press

In a Georgia arrest warrant, authorities said 39-year-old Siraj Ibn Wahhaj had told his son's mother that he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child because he believed he was possessed by the devil.

He later said he was taking the child to a park and didn't return.

He is accused in Georgia of kidnapping the boy.

The arrest warrant issued there says the missing boy has a condition caused by lack of oxygen and blood flow around the time of birth.

He cannot walk and requires constant attention, his mother told police.

For months, neighbors worried about the squalid compound built along a remote New Mexico plain, saying they took their concerns to authorities long before sheriff's officials raided the facility described as a small camping trailer in the ground.

The search at the compound came amid a two-month investigation that included the FBI.

Hogrefe said federal agents surveilled the area a few weeks ago but did not find probable cause to search the property.

That changed when Georgia detectives forwarded a message to the sheriff that he said initially had been sent to a third party, saying: "We are starving and need food and water."

Authorities found what Hogrefe called "the saddest living conditions and poverty" he has seen in 30 years in law enforcement.

He said Wahhaj was armed with multiple firearms, including an assault rifle. But he was taken into custody without incident.

The group arrived in Amalia in December, with enough money to buy groceries and construction supplies, according to Tyler Anderson, a 41-year-old auto mechanic who lives nearby.

He said he helped them install solar panels after they arrived but eventually stopped visiting.

Anderson said he met both of the men in the group, but never the women, who authorities have said are the mothers of the 11 children, ages 1 to 15.

"We just figured they were doing what we were doing, getting a piece of land and getting off the grid," Anderson said.

As the months passed, he said he stopped seeing the smaller children playing in the area and didn't hear guns being fired at a shooting range on the property.

Jason Badger, who owned the property where the compound was built, said he and his wife had pressed authorities to remove the group after becoming concerned about the children.

The group had built the compound on their acreage instead of a neighboring tract owned by Lucas Morton, one of the men arrested during the raid.

However, a judge dismissed an eviction notice filed by Badger against Morton in June, court records said.

The records did not provide further details on the judge's decision.

After the raid, Anderson looked over the property for the first time in months.

"I was flabbergasted from what it had turned into from the last time I saw it," he said.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, left, sits next to public defense attorney Aleks Kostich at a first appearance in New Mexico state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. Authorities were waiting to learn if human remains found at a disheveled living compound were those of Wahhaj's missing son. Authorities also allege Wahhaj was conducting weapons training with assault rifles at the compound near the Colorado border where they say they found 11 hungry children living in filthy conditions in a raid Friday. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, left, sits next to public defense attorney Aleks Kostich at a first appearance in New Mexico state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice