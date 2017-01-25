Hello Sir: Kiwi businessman Chris Liddell greets new boss President Trump

Donald Trump's new Kiwi assistant has appeared alongside his new boss at a meeting with US car makers at the White House.

Matamata–born Chris Liddell, a high-flying businessman who previously worked for General Motors and Microsoft and who lives in New York, was made assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Initiatives.

Mr Trump today met with the heads of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to discuss ways of increasing production and employment.