TODAY |

Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son

Associated Press
More From
World

Tired but beaming, Meghan and Prince Harry showed the public their baby son's face for the first time today, and also revealed his name: Archie.

The royal couple said their son, seventh in line to the British throne, is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced the world to their baby Archie this morning. Source: Associated Press

    Mountbatten-Windsor is a surname used by some members of the royal family.

    The couple did not choose an aristocratic title for the baby, who is not a prince but could have been given a title with "Lord" before his first name.

    The couple did not disclose why they had chosen the names — though the meaning of Harrison, "son of Harry," could be a clue.

    Many royal-watchers had expected a more traditional royal name, with bookmakers taking many bets on Alexander, Arthur and James.

    Archie is an increasingly popular name in Britain and was among top 20 most common boy's names in 2017, according to the Office for National Statistics.

    Famous Archies include former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp and red-haired cartoon teenager Archie Andrews.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid had the latest on the birth of the new royal. Source: Breakfast

      The announcement came hours after the proud parents posed for cameras, helping to satisfy a huge global appetite for images and details about their newborn son.

      Standing in the vast, red-carpeted St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Meghan declared the baby was "a dream" and called motherhood "magic."

      Harry cradled his son in his arms as the couple posed for the cameras — the first in a lifetime of photo calls for the two-day-old baby.

      The baby lay silently, swaddled in a white merino wool shawl and wearing a matching knitted cap. Both were made by English firm G.H. Hurt & Son, which has supplied three generations of royal babies with knitwear.

      Meghan and Prince Harry smile for the camera while holding newborn son Archie. Source: Associated Press

      Meghan declared motherhood to be "magic."

      "It's pretty amazing," said the 37-year-old American, formerly known as Meghan Markle. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

      She said the baby — born Monday at 5.26am (local time) weighing 3.26 kilograms — had "just been a dream."

      "He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm," she said.

      Harry quipped: "I wonder who he gets that from."

      Asked who the baby took after, Harry said it was too soon to tell.

      "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks," said the 34-year-old prince. "We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.

      "We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy," he added.

      The couple left the photo call to introduce the baby to his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The infant is the eighth great-grandchild of 93-year-old Elizabeth, Britain's longest reigning monarch.

      Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. Source: Associated Press

      Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is staying with the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home near the queen's Windsor Castle residence.

      The baby is the first Anglo-American member of the royal family, and is eligible for US citizenship should his parents want it. He has African-American heritage though his biracial mother.

      Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined by her mother Doria Ragland, show their new son Archie to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.
      Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined by her mother Doria Ragland, show their new son Archie to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. Source: Associated Press

      Family members have welcomed the new arrival with Prince William, Harry's older brother and a father of three, joking yesterday that he will be glad "to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!"

      "Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days," William told reporters.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        Prince William welcomed his brother Prince Harry to the new club of parenting. Source: Breakfast

        Meghan, the former star of the TV show Suits, married Harry, the ex-soldier younger son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, in May 2018. An audience of millions around the world watched the spectacular televised wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, 32 kilometres west of London.

        Harry is due to return to royal duties tomorrow attending an event in The Hague for the Invictus Games sports competition for injured service personnel and veterans. Harry is likely to make the jaunt to the Netherlands as a day trip so he can get back to his family in Windsor.

          Your playlist will load after this ad

          Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke to the locals to find out what they think of the name. Source: Breakfast
          More From
          World
          MOST
          POPULAR STORIES
          1
          00:22
          The trooper was critically injured in an exercise in Auckland last night.
          New Zealand SAS member dies following training incident in Auckland
          2
          Traffic is at a standstill on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to an incident south of the city.
          Person dies after reportedly falling from moving vehicle on major Auckland motorway, traffic at a standstill
          3
          Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke to the locals to find out what they think of the name.
          Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son
          4
          A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
          Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
          5
          Paul Buchanan explained the history of the military’s use of marine mammals.
          Beluga whale accused of being Russian spy highlights 'militarisation of the arctic'
          MORE FROM
          World
          MORE
          FILE - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a campaign rally for May 19 presidential election in Tehran, Iran.

          Iran steps away from parts of nuclear deal

          Fears for missing four-year-old girl after stepfather's story changes 'several times'

          Meth addict in China first person to have electronic brain implants in bid to cure addiction

          Proposed tobacco ban sparks fiery debate in Beverly Hills