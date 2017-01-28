'Hellish and awful' – controversial street art shocks residents in Belgium

A struggling child has a blade to his neck ready for slaughter. A gutted body is hanging upside down, blood seeping out. It's called street art in Brussels and it is as controversial as it is huge.

Since they appeared last weekend, the paintings have made an anonymous street artist the talk of the town and reignited an age-old debate about art: how far can it go before it causes outrage?

Local resident Nicole Brisard said she thought the painting of a gutted man hanging upside down was "hellish and awful".

The mural depicting a lynched De Witt brother can be seen far and wide, including by hundreds of thousands of commuters on Belgium's busiest stretch of railway.

As she walked her barking dog Max past the building with the painting, which has been draped down seven flights of a low-rent apartment building, she gasped; "It's the mentality of madmen."

Some parents in the grimy, gentrifying neighbourhood where the basketball court-sized mural of a child howling in fear is located have complained that children are having trouble sleeping because of the terrifying sight outside their windows.

It is almost as shocking to think they were painted on a few bitterly cold nights in Brussels while dangling down a rope and staying out of sight of authorities.

Brussels city council member Ans Persoons said it was difficult to allow the city to be an artistic hub that people want to come and visit while respecting residents' rights not to be confronted with such depictions on their walls.

Ans Persoons said there had been complaints but the city would allow the paintings to remain unless there were tensions.

Many art insiders suspect the painter behind the murals is the same one who created huge frescoes of human genitalia a few months ago.

The public outcry over those, several of which are still on full view, may have pushed the artist to shock with a different, historic and cultural, twist.

The gutted body is based on a detail of "The corpses of the Brothers De Witt" who were lynched in 17th century Netherlands and were gruesomely painted by Dutch master Jan de Baen.

The knife mural is based on the biblical scene, the Sacrifice of Isaac, and painted by Italian great Caravaggio, a specialist in beheading scenes.

The Brothers De Witt is in Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum and The Sacrifice of Isaac in the equally hallowed Uffizi in Florence.

Bjorn Van Poucke, curator of the Crystal Ship, a major European street art festival, said the artist was trying to answer people's outrage against the paintings of genitals by taking inspiration from historical works of art.

"He actually says with these last two works that if you still think these are shocking, please be aware that it is inspired by two historical paintings over 400 years old."