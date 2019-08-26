TODAY |

Helicopter, small plane crash in Spain's Mallorca; 5 dead

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Accidents

At least five people were killed last night in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the island of Mallorca, authorities said.

The regional government of Spain's Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, tweeted that the crash happened at 11:36pm (NZ time). 

It said one of the dead was a minor.

Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area.

Authorities have opened an investigation into what happened.

Spain's caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, sent his condolences on Twitter to the victims' families and expressed sadness at the "tragic accident."

No further details were immediately available.

This photo provided by Incendios f.Baleares shows wreckage on a path near Inca in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Sunday Aug. 25, 2019. Authorities in Mallorca say at least 5 people have died in a collision between a helicopter and a light plane on the Spanish island. (Incendios f.Baleares via AP)
Authorities in Mallorca say at least 5 people have died in a collision between a helicopter and a light plane. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Bad weather suspended play in Atlanta, before four people were injured.
Lightning strike hospitalises four fans at US PGA Tour Championship
2
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
3
Meet arguably New Zealand's smartest teenager, snapped up by Stanford University
4
1 NEWS
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
5
Eddie Jones' side blitzed Ireland 57-15 at Twickenham.
England fire Rugby World Cup warning shot with demolition of Ireland
MORE FROM
World
MORE
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Biarritz lighthouse, southwestern France, ahead of a working dinner Saturday, Aug.24, 2019. Shadowed by the threat of global recession, a U.S. trade war with China and the possibility of one against Europe, the posturing by leaders of the G-7 rich democracies began well before they stood together for a summit photo. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool)

Britain's leader says trade deal with US won't be easy
Group of doctors in a hurry down the hospital hallway for emergency

Hawke's Bay hospital maternity ward safe following chemical spill
1 NEWS

Powerful, obscure law is basis for Trump 'order' on trade

Britain's Prince Andrew denies knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal behaviour