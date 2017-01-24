Helicopter crash kills six in central Italy

A helicopter ferrying an injured skier off the slopes crashed into a mountainside in central Italy this morning, killing all six people aboard in the latest tragedy to hit a region slammed by recent earthquakes, heavy snowfall and an avalanche, officials said.

The helicopter was smashed to pieces in the snow, with only the tail propellers and rear section still intact.

Rescue crews brought the bodies down in sleds to waiting vehicles.

Poor visibility had slowed the arrival of rescue crews, and eyewitnesses said heavy clouds blanketed the area at the time of the crash.