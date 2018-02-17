 

Helicopter assessing earthquake damage crashes in Mexico killing 13

Associated Press

A military helicopter carrying officials assessing damage from a powerful earthquake crashed overnight in southern Mexico, killing 13 people and injuring 15, all of them on the ground.

People walk down the centre of a street in the Roma neighbourhood after an earthquake shook Mexico City after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico.

The Oaxaca state prosecutor's office said in a statement that five women, four men and three children were killed at the crash site and another person died later at the hospital.

A state government official said the chopper crashed into a group of people who had been spending the night in an open field after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

Aftershocks had caused people to flee their homes for fear they would collapse.

The Defense Department said the Blackhawk helicopter suffered the mishap when it was preparing to land on a vacant lot in the city of Jamiltepec, about 30 kilometres from the area of Pinotepa Nacional. The craft was carrying Interior Secretary Alfonso Navarrete and Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat, neither of whom had serious injuries.

Jorge Morales, a local reporter who was aboard the helicopter when it crashed, described harrowing moments as the pilot lost control and the helicopter attempted to land in a swirl of dust.

"The moment the helicopter touched down it lost control, it slid-- like it skidded-- and it hit some vehicles that were stationed in the area," he told a Mexican television news program.

"In that moment, you couldn't see anything, nothing else was heard beside the sound that iron makes when it scrapes the earth."

Navarrete and Murat were evaluating reports of damage from the earthquake before their helicopter crashed.

The US Geological Survey originally put the magnitude of yesterday's quake at 7.5 but later lowered it to 7.2.

It said the epicentre was 53 kilometres northeast of Pinotepa in southern Oaxaca state and had a depth of 24 kilometres.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said via Twitter that both officials and crew were fine, although the interior department said that they had light injuries.

