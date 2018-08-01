 

Heinz before Aussie court over claims snack range marketed for toddlers was beneficial for young children

AAP
The consumer watchdog has called for food giant Heinz to be hit with a $A10 million fine after misleading consumers by claiming one of its snacks, marketed for toddlers, was beneficial for young children.

In a hearing in the Federal Court in Adelaide today, counsel for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Tom Duggan, said the penalty imposed on Heinz had to be sufficient to act as a deterrent against similar conduct by the company and others operating in the food industry.

"If it's not big enough in the end it simply doesn't represent a sufficient deterrent," Mr Duggan told the court.

Heinz is opposed to the $A10 million penalty but has not suggested an alternative figure, the court heard.

Mr Duggan argued that the company's conduct involved both "wilful blindness" and "recklessness"and said it was very serious because of the potential implications for the diet and oral health of young children.

In his judgment in March, Justice Richard White ruled that the prominent statements on the packaging, that the Little Kids Shredz snacks comprised 99 per cent fruit and vegetables together with the pictures of the fruit and vegetables, conjured up impressions of nutritiousness and health.

"I am satisfied that each of the Heinz nutritionists ought to have known that a representation that a product containing approximately two-thirds sugar was beneficial to the health of children aged one to three years was misleading," he said.

The Shredz products were a dehydrated snack made from 99 per cent fruit, vegetable and chia seed ingredients and did not contain any preservatives, artificial colours or flavours.

They have not been sold in Australia since May 2016.

At the time Heinz said it was disappointed with the ruling but respected the court's decision.

"Heinz is committed to providing high quality food products and to communicating clearly and transparently with consumers on its packaging," it said in a statement.

The ACCC case centred on claims that Heinz made representations on its packaging that suggested the snack had the same nutritional value as fresh fruit, it was a nutritious food for young children and it would encourage healthy eating habits.

Expert witness for the ACCC, nutritionist Rosemary Stanton, told the court in July last year that such depictions were misleading as the product "is not good for toddlers".

Bowl and spoon (file picture).
Bowl and spoon (file picture). Source: istock.com

Heinz had argued none of those alleged representations had been made and, even if they were, they were not misleading.

Seattle judge halts release of 3D gun blueprints

Associated Press
A federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary restraining order to stop the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns.

Eight Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block the federal government's settlement with the company that makes the plans available online.

They also sought a restraining order, arguing the 3D guns would be a safety risk.

US District Judge Robert Lasnik issued the order Tuesday afternoon (local time).

The company behind the plans, Austin, Texas-based Defence Distributed, had reached a settlement with the federal government in June that allows it to make the plans for the guns available for download on Wednesday.

The restraining order puts that plan on hold for now.

In the meantime, Congressional Democrats have urged President Trump to reverse the decision to let Defence Distributed publish the plans.

Trump said today that he's "looking into" the idea, saying making 3D plastic guns available to the public "doesn't seem to make much sense!"

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the ruling is a "complete and total victory". Source: Associated Press
TVNZ has defended a sensitive storyline revolving around Down syndrome in its long-running soap Shortland Street, saying it was produced in consultation with medial advisors, and that the storyline was depicted with care.

The production company which makes Shortland Street, South Pacific Pictures, in conjunction with TVNZ, have issued a statement following criticism from the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association that recent episodes are "insensitive and ignorant".

A storyline in episodes this week has the character of Zoe confronted with news she is possibly pregnant with a Down syndrome child.

In breaking the news to Zoe the doctor, Chris Warner, explains: "Raising a disabled child is hard work, this baby could be born with serious medical issues, heart, hearing, eyesight, digestive issues, higher risk of infection."

Dr Warner also suggests that Zoe is too young to raise a child with Down syndrome, and it will leave her "chained at home forever".

In responding to criticism of the episode, TVNZ and South Pacific Pictures said Shortland Street has a reputation for "tackling a range of challenging issues that face New Zealanders today, and we know this is one of them".

It also said the show's producers work closely with medical advisors "to ensure health storylines are depicted with care in the context of a drama".

"We realise that not everyone will agree with every choice we make, but we always appreciate when people come to us to share their feedback," the TVNZ, South Pacific Pictures statement said.

"We'll consider the full range of audience views when making future decisions."

The New Zealand Down Syndrome Association spokesperson on pre-natal screening, Kim Porthouse, said in a statement the storyline in question "reinforces a lot of the prejudice that having a child with Down syndrome is a burden".

A storyline in episodes this week has the character of Zoe confronted with news she is possibly pregnant with a Down syndrome child. Source: 1 NEWS
