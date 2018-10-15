 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder punches mascot on live TV, breaks its jaw

Breakfast
Topics
World

A promo for Wilder’s upcoming fight with Tyson Fury went badly wrong for the person in the suit. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Truckies at RNB Transport wanted to show their outrage at fuel price and road user charge increases.
Around 40 trucks rumble down Auckland motorway in fuel price protest
2
The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year.
MP Jami-Lee Ross says 'I'm expendable' as Simon Bridges names him as leaker
3
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
4
The scooters are being launched in Auckland and Christchurch, and can be found using a smartphone app.
Lime e-scooter test ride: Do they live up to the hype?
5
A promo for Wilder’s upcoming fight with Tyson Fury went badly wrong for the person in the suit.
Watch as boxing champion Deontay Wilder breaks jaw of mascot in promo stunt gone wrong
MORE FROM
World
MORE

At least 27 people dead after torrential rains trigger flash floods, landslides in Indonesia
01:19
How the artist triggered the shredder is still a mystery, however.

Banksy’s famous shredded artwork goes back on display

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank treat guests to pizza, tequila at wedding reception
00:24
A report from the US found at least 1000 children were abused by 300 Priests over the past 70 years.

Pope Francis defrocks pair of Chilean bishops accused of sexually abusing minors

More than 300,000 without power as rare European hurricane slams into Portugal

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Weather News

A weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured as it uprooted trees, brought down power lines and smashed store windows with gusts of winds and heavy rain.

Over 60 people were forced to leave their homes and over 300,000 people suffered power outages, Luis Belo Costa of Portugal's National Protection Agency said.

People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, after a weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured.
People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, after a weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured. Source: Associated Press

He also gave the injury toll but added that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, after a weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured.
People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, after a weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured. Source: Associated Press

Leslie had been downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone with winds of 110 kph by the time it landed on Portugal's Atlantic coast yesterday.

But state broadcaster RTP said Leslie's wind speeds reached 170 kph in the coastal town of Figueira da Foz, 200 kilometres north of Lisbon.

Portugal's weather service had issued red warnings for high winds or dangerous coastal conditions for 13 of its 18 mainland districts, including Lisbon.

Winds sent trees crashing onto cars and sidewalks in the Portuguese capital and in the northern city of Porto.

Over 200 power lines were affected by the storm, according to reports citing power authority EDP.

Some flights were also cancelled or delayed.

Leslie moved east overnight across the Iberian Peninsula to Spain, where authorities issued warnings for heavy rains and storm conditions for the northern part of the country.

Leslie is a bit of a weather outlier, since hurricanes that regularly batter the American side of the Atlantic rarely bring their destructive power all the way across the ocean to Europe.

Topics
World
UK and Europe
Weather News
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
00:47
The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year.
MP Jami-Lee Ross says 'I'm expendable' as Simon Bridges names him as leaker
Two dead in two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Ashburton
Close up shot of pencils in classroom
Australia set to remove schools' ability to discriminate against children based on sexuality
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
The scooters are being launched in Auckland and Christchurch, and can be found using a smartphone app.
Lime e-scooter test ride: Do they live up to the hype?

Saudi Arabia hits back at Donald Trump's threat of 'severe punishment' over journalist's disappearance

Associated Press
Topics
World
Middle East
North America

Saudi Arabia warned overnight that it will respond to threats and political pressure with tough measures of its own after US President Donald Trump said the oil-rich kingdom deserves "severe punishment" if responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

The apparent threat of economic retaliation from the world's top oil exporter came after a turbulent day on the Saudi stock exchange, which plunged as much as 7 per cent at one point.

The statement was issued as international concern grew over the writer who vanished on a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over a week ago. American lawmakers have threated sanctions against the Saudis, and Germany, France and Britain jointly called today for a "credible investigation" into Mr Khashoggi's disappearance.

Turkish officials have said they fear a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Mr Khashoggi, who wrote critically of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The kingdom has called such allegations "baseless" but has not offered any evidence Mr Khashoggi ever left the consulate.

Turkish officials have released footage of a squad of Saudi men arriving in Istanbul the day Jamal Khashoggi vanished. Source: BBC

Already, international business leaders are pulling out of the kingdom's upcoming investment forum, a high-profile event known as "Davos in the Desert", and the sell-off on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange showed that investors are uneasy.

The exchange dropped by over 500 points, then clawed back some of the losses, ending the day down 264 points, or more than 4 per cent. Of 188 stocks traded on the exchange, 179 ended the day with a loss.

"Something this big would definitely spook investors, and Saudi just opened up for foreign direct investment, so that was big," said Issam Kassabieh, a financial analyst at Dubai-based firm Menacorp Finance. "Investors do not feel solid in Saudi yet, so it's easy for them to take back their funds."

In an interview scheduled to air today, Mr Trump told CBS' 60 Minutes that Saudi Arabia would face strong consequences if involved in Mr Khashoggi's disappearance.

"There's something really terrible and disgusting about that, if that was the case, so we're going to have to see," Mr Trump said. "We're going to get to the bottom of it, and there will be severe punishment."

But the president has also said "we would be punishing ourselves" by cancelling arms sales to Saudi Arabia. The sales are a "tremendous order for our companies", and if the Saudis don't buy their weaponry from the US, they will get it from others, he said.

Jamal Khashoggi hasn't been seen since entering the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. Source: BBC

In a statement published by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the kingdom warned that if it "receives any action, it will respond with greater action, and that the kingdom's economy has an influential and vital role in the global economy".

"The kingdom affirms its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, whether by threatening to impose economic sanctions, using political pressures or repeating false accusations," the statement said.

The statement did not elaborate. However, a column published in English a short time later by the general manager of the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite news network suggested Saudi Arabia could use its oil production as a weapon. Benchmark Brent crude is trading at around $80 a barrel, and Mr Trump has criticized OPEC and Saudi Arabia over rising prices.

"If the price of oil reaching $80 angered President Trump, no one should rule out the price jumping to $100, or $200, or even double that figure," Turki Aldakhil wrote.

It's unclear, however, whether Saudi Arabia would be willing to unilaterally cut production.

Mr Aldakhil added that Saudi arms purchases from the US and other trade could be at risk as well. "The truth is that if Washington imposes sanctions on Riyadh, it will stab its own economy to death, even though it thinks that it is stabbing only Riyadh!" he wrote.

Prince Mohammed has aggressively pitched the kingdom as a destination for foreign investment. But Mr Khashoggi's disappearance has led several business leaders and media outlets to back out of the upcoming investment conference in Riyadh called the Future Investment Initiative. That includes the CEO of Uber, a company in which Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars, as well as billionaire Richard Branson.

Mr Khashoggi has written extensively for the Post about Saudi Arabia, criticizing its war in Yemen, its recent diplomatic spat with Canada and its arrest of women's rights activists after the lifting of a ban on women driving. Those policies are all seen as initiatives of the crown prince.

Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Source: BBC
Topics
World
Middle East
North America
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:38
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder
The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City.
Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling
How the artist triggered the shredder is still a mystery, however.
Banksy’s famous shredded artwork goes back on display
Phoenix Horo from Rahotu School was nominated by his teachers.
Good Sorts: Meet the Good Sort who failed to finish cross country...twice

US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Middle East
Politics
Crime and Justice

US President Donald Trump has vowed to inflict "severe punishment" on Saudi Arabia if it is found responsible for the murder of a Washington Post journalist.

Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, the BBC reports.

The US President today said there would be "severe punishment", but ruled out the possibility of enforcing sanctions which could rule out hundreds of billions worth of arms sales.

"I actually think we'd be punishing ourselves if we did that," Mr Trump said.

"There are other things we can do that are very, very powerful, very strong, and we'll do that. Now, as of this moment, nobody knows what happened - as of this moment.

"We're looking into it very seriously - Turkey is looking into it at a very high level, at the highest level, and so is Saudi Arabia."

Mr Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in order to obtain papers for his wedding - his fiancee waiting outside - but was not seen leaving the building.

The Saudi Interior Minister dismissed claims Khashoggi's body was dismembered as "lies".

Turkish police have been barred from searching the Saudi consulate.

Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Source: BBC
Topics
World
Middle East
Politics
Crime and Justice

Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling

Associated Press
Topics
World
Animals
Asia

Staff at a bank in south China's Nanning City got the fright of their lives yesterday when a giant python suddenly crashed through the ceiling to interrupt their morning meeting.

The 1.5-metre-long intruder made an unexpected entrance to the bank in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region shortly before 8.15 on Friday (local time), with surveillance video footage showing the snake dramatically falling down on a group of bank clerks who had gathered for a meeting.

The terrified staff members quickly dispersed in horror as the snake slithered its away around the room before nestling itself behind a sofa, clearly showing little interest in opening a new account.

Local forest public security officers and workers from the local wildlife protection station were soon called in to make a withdrawal, utilising professional tools to carefully capture the rogue reptile.

Fortunately, no-one was hurt during the sensational incident, and the bank soon returned to business as usual.

Animal protectors said it's possible the python may have been reared by someone nearby, and believe it was hunting for food when it fell into the bank's interior. Remarkably, it is the second time this Nanning branch has been visited by a snake in the last year.

The animal is currently being kept at the city's wildlife protection centre.

The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Animals
Asia