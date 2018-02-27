 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Heavy snow slams Britain, causes travel chaos

share

Source:

Associated Press

Heavy snow in parts of Britain is causing disruptions to road, rail and air travel and has forced hundreds of schools across the country to close.

The bitter blast comes amid record high temperatures in Arctic regions.
Source: 1 NEWS

Snow and ice warnings were in place Tuesday (local time) in eastern Britain.

Met Office forecasters said some rural communities could be completely cut off with power cuts and weakened mobile phone signals.

Major train companies reported cancellations and disrupted service.

The affected networks include Greater Anglia, the London Overground, South Western Railway and others.

The intense winter weather, seen in Britain here, has been tracked to an origin in Siberia.
Source: Associated Press

British Airways cancelled a number of short-haul flights while trying to preserve its long-haul schedule to and from London Heathrow Airport.

Strong snow is expected Wednesday in northeast England and Scotland as the intense wintry weather continues.

Related

UK and Europe

02:00
The bitter blast comes amid record high temperatures in Arctic regions.

Climate change alarm bells ringing as 'beast from the east' surges to Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

02:00
2
The bitter blast comes amid record high temperatures in Arctic regions.

Heavy snow slams Britain, causes travel chaos

02:37
3
Political reporter Katie Bradford takes an in-depth look at the MP for Tauranga.

John Armstrong opinion: 'The inescapable impression in the wake of one of the most pivotal caucus meetings in the recent history of the National Party was of a job half-done'

00:12
4
The footage helped police to locate the 30-year-old man and the toddler in only six hours.

CCTV footage captures a parent's worst nightmare, as man snatches two-year-old girl off busy Indian street

02:30
5

Simon Bridges clashes with PM over regions in first Question Time as National leader

02:37
Political reporter Katie Bradford takes an in-depth look at the MP for Tauranga.

John Armstrong opinion: 'The inescapable impression in the wake of one of the most pivotal caucus meetings in the recent history of the National Party was of a job half-done'

Simon Bridges has a big task getting rid of the old guard.


03:20
Long before they led their respective parties, Ardern and Bridges were regulars on the Political Young Guns segment.

Flashback: Before they were leaders – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges star on Breakfast

The pair had so much chemistry viewers would write in to TVNZ asking if the pair were a couple.

00:34
Police say the dogs suffer no permanent effects, but Taser's manufacturer says the 50,000 volt weapons can definitely kill.

Exclusive: Increase in police tasering of dogs prompts concern from SPCA, SAFE as new disturbing footage is released

Police still have no aftercare rules after tasering dogs, like they do for humans - and the SPCA thinks that needs to change.

01:28
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Cloudy with a few spots of rain, improving over the next few days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

Raymond Stirling, 84, was last seen on January 15. His son found his body more than a month later.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 