Heavy snow slams Britain, causes travel chaos

Heavy snow in parts of Britain is causing disruptions to road, rail and air travel and has forced hundreds of schools across the country to close.

Snow and ice warnings were in place Tuesday (local time) in eastern Britain.

Met Office forecasters said some rural communities could be completely cut off with power cuts and weakened mobile phone signals.

Major train companies reported cancellations and disrupted service.

The affected networks include Greater Anglia, the London Overground, South Western Railway and others.

British Airways cancelled a number of short-haul flights while trying to preserve its long-haul schedule to and from London Heathrow Airport.