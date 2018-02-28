Heavy snow causes transport problems in Croatia and Bosnia

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.
Simon Bridges has a big task getting rid of the old guard.
The pair had so much chemistry viewers would write in to TVNZ asking if the pair were a couple.
Police still have no aftercare rules after tasering dogs, like they do for humans - and the SPCA thinks that needs to change.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ