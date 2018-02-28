 

Heavy snow causes transport problems in Croatia and Bosnia

Source:

Associated Press

The storm weeping Europe has killed at least five people in Poland.
Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

00:19
Prentis Robinson from North Carolina was filming himself with a selfie stick.

US man fatally shot while broadcasting himself live on Facebook

06:55
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is


05:25
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Alternative SH1 Picton to Christchurch highway closed after crash

01:10
The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford shortly after his appointment to the top spot.

'If I think about it I've had a few' – Simon Bridges talks political regrets and gay marriage stance

The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

02:37
Political reporter Katie Bradford takes an in-depth look at the MP for Tauranga.

John Armstrong opinion: 'The inescapable impression in the wake of one of the most pivotal caucus meetings in the recent history of the National Party was of a job half-done'

Simon Bridges has a big task getting rid of the old guard.


03:20
Long before they led their respective parties, Ardern and Bridges were regulars on the Political Young Guns segment.

Flashback: Before they were leaders – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges star on Breakfast

The pair had so much chemistry viewers would write in to TVNZ asking if the pair were a couple.

00:34
Watch: Police release distressing footage of aggressive dogs being tasered

Exclusive: Increase in police tasering of dogs prompts concern from SPCA, SAFE as new disturbing footage is released

Police still have no aftercare rules after tasering dogs, like they do for humans - and the SPCA thinks that needs to change.

01:28
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Cloudy with a few spots of rain, improving over the next few days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
