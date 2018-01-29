Heavy rainfall triggers volcanic mudslides after eruption in Philippines

Continuous rainfall triggered volcanic mudflows damaging roads around Mount Mayon volcano in Philippines after it erupted several times Sunday morning (local time).

Video footage taken by a local villager at 06:00 Sunday shows mudflows, also known as lahars, rushing down a riverbed.

Traffic to Salvacion, a village at the foot of Mt. Mayon, came to a halt as roads leading to the village were cut off by powerful mudflows.

"There used to be a makeshift road that vehicles and motorbikes could drive on, but now it has been destroyed. Cars and trucks cannot pass," said Ragia Martillana, a counselor of Salvacion.

During one of Mt. Mayon's four eruptions on Sunday, the volcano roared, spewing ash as high as two kilometers into the sky. Later, Mt. Mayon disappeared in dense smoke as rain began to fall in the area.

"I feel quite nervous, because I saw the volcano erupt," said Noel Berina, a resident from Budua Village.

Mt. Mayon became active in August 2006. No casualties or injuries were reported at that time, however, lahars triggered by a storm four months later claimed about 1,000 lives, Berina recalled.

"A lot of people died here in 2006. More than 1,000 people died. There were two churches, and both were devoured by lahars. One was in Cagsawa Village, and the other one was in Budua Village," said Berina.

Villagers living near Mayon have been evacuated, but many still return to their homes to check their livestock, Martillana said.

"All villagers are living in evacuation centers. Sometimes, they go back to their homes to feed their livestock and then return to the evacuation centers. That's their current life," said Martillana.