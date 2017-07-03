Heavy rain in Southern China causes floods, killing 56

Chinese authorities say least 56 people have been killed and 22 are missing as heavy rains slammed southern China, flooding rivers and towns, cutting off power and halting traffic.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs said today that as much as 48.6 cm of rain were dumped on several cities since Thursday, including the scenic resort city of Guilin in the Guangxi region.

The ministry says more than 9.5 million people have been affected in some way by the strong rains.