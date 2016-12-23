 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Heavy cold prevents the Queen from attending Christmas Day church service with family

share

Source:

Associated Press

A heavy cold is keeping the Queen from attending the traditional Christmas morning church service near her Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk, England.

The pair had delayed the trip to their country estate to celebrate Christmas due to severe colds.
Source: Associated Press
Prince Philip attended the service in Sandringham, though a heavy cold kept the Queen from joining him.
Source: Associated Press

It is extremely rare for the Queen to miss the service, which is a cornerstone of the royal family's Christmas celebrations and brings the monarch into contact with local residents who gather outside for a glimpse of her.

"The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery," Buckingham Palace said.

"Her Majesty will participate in the royal family Christmas celebrations during the day."

Those festivities usually include a gala lunch. In past years, the royal family would often go for extended walks in the countryside.

Elizabeth has been in generally good health and has maintained an active schedule in the last year despite traveling less often than in the past.

Her husband, 95-year-old Prince Philip, has also cut back his public schedule and his charitable works. He was also suffering from a heavy cold earlier in the week, the palace said.

The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.
Source: Associated Press

The flu season has hit many Britons hard in the last two weeks and colds and flus are spreading. A cold can be dangerous for people in their 90s, doctors warn.

Earlier this week, the royal couple delayed their departure from London to Sandringham because of their colds but traveled one day later than expected, using a helicopter instead of a train.

The royal family received some sad news Sunday, when it was revealed that the queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, had suffered a miscarriage while expecting her second child with husband Mike Tindall.

The queen plans to use her pre-recorded Christmas Day message to praise British Olympic and Paralympic athletes and others who inspired her.

The message will be televised throughout Britain and much of the Commonwealth today.

Remarks released by Buckingham Palace indicate she will say she often draws strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Elizabeth and Philip will be joined in Sandringham by other senior royals. Prince William and his wife Kate, along with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are celebrating Christmas with Kate's parents.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall suffers miscarriage
00:29
The pair had delayed the trip to their country estate to celebrate Christmas due to severe colds.

Video: Queen and Prince Philip helicopter to Sandringham following illness
00:29
The pair had delayed the trip to their country estate to celebrate Christmas due to severe colds.

Queen and Prince Philip helicopter to Sandringham following illness
00:33
Queen Elizabeth said we should not be discouraged by moments of darkness in the world.

The Queen delays Christmas trip because of heavy cold

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:27
1
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Watch: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland


00:27
2
Record rainfall created stunning waterfalls, forcing rangers to close Uluru national park in Australia on Boxing Day.

'Quite spectacular but very hazardous' - Australian national park closes after waterfalls form over Uluru

3
Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon

Father and young daughter set sail from Waikato on December 17 - and they haven't been heard from since

00:35
4
Oviation of the Seas is the fourth biggest cruise ship in the world and arrived in the Port of Tauranga this morning.

'Oh my god, it's dwarfed the Mount' – dozens of locals farewell massive cruise ship from Tauranga beach front

00:29
5
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ