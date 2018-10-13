 

Heartbroken US families return to destroyed Florida homes after Hurricane Michael

Associated Press
Panama City has suffered heavy damage from the tropical storm. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
Researchers in China say they’ve bred healthy mice with two mothers using a new type of gene editing technology.

The finding may help researchers better understand mammalian reproduction but it carries significant safety and ethical questions.

A total of 29 bimaternal mice were produced using 210 embryos in the study.

Not all the mice pups survived the experiment. Mice produced from two fathers only survived a couple of days after being born.

According to 9NEWS, Wei Li, one of the study’s co-authors said in a news release, “This research shows us what’s possible.”

"We saw that the defects in bimaternal mice can be eliminated and that bipaternal reproduction barriers in mammals can also be crossed through imprinting modification.”

In the journal Cell Stem Cell Thursday, the scientists conducting the study said they were interested in answering why some reptiles, fish and amphibians can reproduce with one parent of the same sex but others cannot.

The gene were removed by a controversial tool CRISPR Cas9, that experts say has the potential to save countless lives and billions of dollars but has raised serious ethical questions.

The idea of "designer babies" where parents can choose genetic traits is one example, but some have warned that editing individual human genes could affect the gene pool in future generations.

Scientists say that despite the potential of the latest study, the technology isn’t ready for practical application.

Mice being used in scientific research.
Mice being used in scientific research. Source: istock.com
Topics
Prince George giggles, but Princess Charlotte remains composed as royal youngsters steal spotlight at wedding

Associated Press
There were a lot of smiles and some giggles as the smallest and cutest members of the bridal party made their way up the aisle behind Princess Eugenie at her royal wedding overnight. 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were followed by five little bridesmaids and one little page boy at Windsor Castle.

It’s the third time the children have been enlisted for bridal party duties this year, the last one being at the May nuptials of their Uncle Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Three-year-old Charlotte showed a little more poise than her big brother though with George, 5 pictured giggling then quickly covering his mouth after the eldest of the five bridesmaids, seven-year-old cousin Savannah Phillips, jokingly played a trumpet in the air.

The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank. Source: Associated Press

But Charlotte remained calm and looked lovely in the custom-made Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids dress.

The bridal party also included the younger daughter of the Princess Royal's son Peter Phillips and his American wife Autumn, six-year-old Isla, Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia, 4, Eugenie's goddaughter Maud Windsor, 5, singer Robbie Williams daughter Theodora Williams, 6, and Prince George's sole fellow page boy, six-year-old Louis de Givenchy.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Source: Associated Press
Search teams in Florida look for dead and survivors after Hurricane Michael kills at least 13

Associated Press
Florida authorities fielded a barrage of calls about people missing in Hurricane Michael's aftermath as search-and-rescue teams Friday (local time) made their way through ravaged neighbourhoods, looking for victims dead or alive. The death toll stood at 13 across the South.

The number of dead was expected to rise, but authorities scrapped plans for setting up a temporary morgue, indicating they had yet to see signs of mass casualties from the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years.

Search teams continued to pick their way through the ruins of Mexico Beach, the ground-zero town of about 1,000 people that was nearly wiped off the map when Michael blew ashore there on Wednesday with devastating 155 mph (249 kph) winds.

State officials said that by one count, 285 people in Mexico Beach defied mandatory evacuation orders and stayed behind. Whether any of them got out at some point was unclear.

Emergency officials said they have received thousands of calls asking about missing people. But with cellphone service out across vast swaths of the Florida Panhandle, officials said it is possible that some of those unaccounted for are safe and just haven't been able to contact friends or family to let them know.

Gov. Rick Scott said state officials still "do not know enough" about the fate of those who stayed behind in the region.
"We are not completely done. We are still getting down there," the governor added.

Emergency officials said they had done an initial "hasty search" of 80 percent of the stricken area, looking for the living or the dead.
Shell-shocked survivors who barely escaped with their lives told of terrifying winds, surging floodwaters and homes cracking like eggs.

Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long said he expects to see the death toll rise.

"We still haven't gotten into the hardest-hit areas," he said, adding with frustration: "Very few people live to tell what it's like to experience storm surge, and unfortunately in this country we seem to not learn the lesson."

Long expressed worry that people have suffered "hurricane amnesia."

"When state and local officials tell you to get out, dang it, do it. Get out," he said.

Officials, meanwhile, set up distribution centers outside big stores such as Wal-Mart and Publix to pass out food and water to victims.

Some supplies were brought in by trucks, while others had to be delivered by helicopter because some roads had yet to be cleared.

The deaths were spread throughout the storm's vast path, from Florida to Virginia, where at least four people drowned in flooding caused by Michael's rainy remnants. Two died in North Carolina when a car smashed into a fallen tree.

On the Panhandle, Tyndall Air Force Base "took a beating," so much so that Col. Brian Laidlaw told the 3,600 men and women stationed on the base not to come back. Many of the 600 families who live there had followed orders to pack what they could in a single suitcase as they were evacuated.

A small "ride-out" team that hunkered down as the hurricane's eyewall passed directly overhead ventured out to find nearly every building severely damaged, many a complete loss. The elementary school, the flight line, the marina and the runways were devastated.

The storm, which smashed into Florida as a category four monster, has now claimed at least six lives. Source: US ABC
