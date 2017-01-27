'Heartbreaking end to an unexpected pregnancy' - Orangutan mum dies during childbirth

Adelaide Zoo orangutan Karta has died after delivering a stillborn baby.

The zoo says the 34-year-old went into labour last night and died just hours after giving birth.

"Everyone at Adelaide Zoo is deeply saddened by this loss, which marks a heartbreaking end to an unexpected pregnancy," the zoo said today.

Zoos SA Chief Executive Elaine Bensted said losing Karta was like losing a family member.

"Our hearts are broken; it has been a very tough 12 hours for us," Ms Bensted said.

"These life events are even more impactful and devastating when we are talking about a critically endangered species like the Sumatran Orangutan.

"This wasn't a planned pregnancy, with Karta on contraception, but nature intervened and she fell pregnant.

"After careful consideration, we proceeded with the pregnancy because Sumatran Orangutans are critically endangered in the wild and we believed Karta deserved the opportunity to finally become a mother.

"We were realistic about the challenges faced in the past, and we were doing everything in our power to ensure this had a different ending.