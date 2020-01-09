TODAY |

Heart-stopping moment toddler goes walkabout on ledge of Tenerife apartment building caught on camera

Source:  1 NEWS

The heart-stopping moment a toddler went walkabout on the fourth-story ledge of a Tenerife apartment building in Spain has been captured on camera.

Spanish authorities say the girl is ok after the incident in Tenerife. Source: 1 NEWS

It's believed the young girl's mother was in the shower when the tot climbed out the window of the apartment building on Sunday.

The video captures her confidently manoeuvring her way around a narrow ledge on the fourth floor, before returning back to the safety of the apartment’s patio.

Spanish authorities say the girl is ok, but they're hoping to speak with her parents to find out exactly what happened.

