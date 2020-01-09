Heart-stopping moment toddler goes walkabout on ledge of Tenerife apartment building caught on camera

The heart-stopping moment a toddler went walkabout on the fourth-story ledge of a Tenerife apartment building in Spain has been captured on camera.

It's believed the young girl's mother was in the shower when the tot climbed out the window of the apartment building on Sunday.

The video captures her confidently manoeuvring her way around a narrow ledge on the fourth floor, before returning back to the safety of the apartment’s patio.