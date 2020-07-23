Heart-stopping footage: French boys jump from apartment fire, caught by neighbours

A boy and a toddler escaped a blaze at an apartment in the southeastern French city of Grenoble after they jumped into the arms of residents.

The two brothers, aged three and 10, were hanging from a window as flames engulfed their home and onlookers below screamed for them to jump down.

The boys were hospitalised alongside 17 of the building's residents after inhaling smoke.

There was no immediate word as to the condition of the boys, or if anyone else inside the apartment at the time suffered injuries.