Heart procedure sees Bernie Sanders cancels campaign events

Bernie Sanders' campaign said today that the Democratic presidential candidate had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and was cancelling events and appearances "until further notice."

The 78-year-old Sanders was in Las Vegas when, according to a campaign statement, he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event yesterday and sought a medical evaluation. Two stents were "successfully inserted" and that Sanders "is conversing and in good spirits," according to the campaign.

Sanders’ wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, was en route to Las Vegas today and said in an email to The Associated Press that her husband was "doing really well."

Tick Segerblom, a Clark County, Nevada, commissioner who was at Sanders’ fundraiser yesterday said Sanders seemed fine at the time. "He spoke well. He jumped up on the stage. There was just nothing visible," Segerblom said.

The Democratic field’s oldest candidate, Sanders sometimes jokingly refers to his age at town halls and other events, especially when interacting with younger participants. His aides have tried to project him as a candidate with energy levels that surpassed his 2016 presidential campaign.

He is one of three candidates over age 70 in the Democratic primary, which has spurred debate over whether the party should rally behind a new generation of political leaders, and President Donald Trump is 73. Sanders' health issue is certain to revive that discussion in the weeks before the next presidential debate this month.

Sanders' campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters last night but didn't mention any health concerns about the candidate. Shakir said the "state of the campaign is strong" and he played up Sanders' strong fundraising total for the third quarter.

The Vermont Senator’s campaign raised NZ$39.9 million, the highest among the candidates who have reported so far, and scheduled its first television ads in Iowa. Today, it suspended those spots, too.

The health issue comes as Sanders' campaign has been trying to turn a corner after a summer that saw him eclipsed as the leading liberal in the field by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70. Sander has dropped well behind Warren and Biden in most polls and recently reshuffled his staffing in early states to become more competitive.

"Given his recent stalls in the polls, the timing is pretty bad here," Democratic strategist Jim Manley said of Sanders' heart procedure.

Sanders' rivals were quick to wish him well. "We want to send our best wishes for a quick recovery to @BernieSanders today," tweeted Julian Castro, an Obama administration housing chief. Added Senator Kamala Harris of California: "If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon."