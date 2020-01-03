TODAY |

Heart-breaking image shows 19-month-old son of Aussie firefighter who died receiving dad's bravery medal

Source:  AAP

The funeral service took place on Thursday for a volunteer firefighter who died battling blazes in Australia.

The heart-breaking image of Harvey Keaton, 19-months, was taken at his dad’s funeral. Source: APTN

The family of Geoff Keaton, firefighters and Prime Minister Scott Morrison gathered at the North Chapel in Sydney.

A procession of fire trucks and loved ones accompanied his casket to the church.

Fires Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons presented Keaton's grieving partner Jess with a Commissioner's Commendation for Extraordinary Service and a Commendation for Bravery recognizing Keaton's "ultimate sacrifice."

Fitzsimmons also pinned a medal on the firefighter's infant son Harvey. 

Keaton died battling blazes south of Sydney on December 19 during an extraordinary fire season.

