Heart-breaking image shows 19-month-old son of Aussie firefighter who died receiving dad's bravery medal

The funeral service took place on Thursday for a volunteer firefighter who died battling blazes in Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The family of Geoff Keaton, firefighters and Prime Minister Scott Morrison gathered at the North Chapel in Sydney.

A procession of fire trucks and loved ones accompanied his casket to the church.

Fires Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons presented Keaton's grieving partner Jess with a Commissioner's Commendation for Extraordinary Service and a Commendation for Bravery recognizing Keaton's "ultimate sacrifice."

Read more Heartbreaking scenes as widow, young son attend funeral of firefighter who died battling NSW bushfires

Fitzsimmons also pinned a medal on the firefighter's infant son Harvey.

Read more NSW volunteer who died while fighting bushfires was expecting first child