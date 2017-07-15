Heart-breaking footage shows newborn humpback whale tangled in nets off Gold Coast

Source:
A baby whale that was seen tangled in fishing nets has died.
The newborn humpback whale was seen off the Gold Coast this afternoon.
Witnesses said they saw the calf's mother in distress in the sea at Broadbeach.
A New South Wales DPI rescuer told Nine News that the "juvenile calf was caught around the pectoral fin and the mother just around the head."
Rescue crews tried to save both the mother and calf but unfortunately the calf couldn't be saved.
