'Heart-breaking beyond words' - Family, friends devastated after young brothers perish in Townsville river

AAP
Tributes are continuing to flow for two young brothers whose bodies were found in Townsville's flood-scarred river.

Jhulio and Barak, aged three and five, were found on Tuesday morning in a deep, cutaway section of the Ross River.

It came after more than 100 police, SES workers and residents took part in a frantic 12-hour search in the suburb of Cranbrook in a bid to find them.

The boys' relatives called police about 9.30pm on Monday after they didn't come home.

Their devastated mother, Leeann Eatts, took to Facebook during the search.

"If you live near a park or driving past it take time to have a look they will be cold hungry and tired now. Mum is missing you boys so so much," she wrote.

Friends, family and strangers have continued to post their condolences when news of the discovery broke.

"Sending our love from Sydney at this painful and difficult time," Jim Oliver wrote on Ms Eatts' Facebook page.

Jodie Healey described the situation as "heartbreaking beyond words".

"My thoughts are with you. May your beautiful boys rest in peace," she wrote.

Police are continuing to talk to witnesses, before a report is prepared for the coroner.

"We have to look at all circumstances at this point before we make any determinations as to whether or not there's anything we should be concerned about," he said on Tuesday.

"It could be as innocent as harmless play that's had tragic consequences."

CCTV captured the boys, believed to be stepbrothers, walking along the street towards the Ross River.
