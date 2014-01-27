 

'Healthy and full of beans' Sydney teen dies with lethal amount of alcohol in system

A teenage girl described as "healthy and full of beans" has died in a Sydney hospital with a lethal amount of alcohol in her system after researching alcoholic drink recipes online.

The 15-year-old was found unconscious at a semi-rural property in Kenthurst, in Sydney's northwest, on Friday night.

She died on Monday after clinging to life for nearly three days.

Early investigations show the young girl had consumed large amounts of alcohol and some other items which "led directly or indirectly to her death," Superintendent Rob Critchlow told reporters yesterday.

Energy drinks were also found at the home, police said.

The girl, who had been drinking alone, was found in a "terrible state" and then transferred to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

"This young girl who was healthy and full of beans has taken such a tragic turn," Supt Critchlow said.

The hospital says her blood-alcohol reading was at 0.4 - well in the lethal range for alcohol.

"She's from a solid family, they're obviously very distressed but they're very keen for this message of safety and responsibility about consumption of alcohol to go out."

While a post-mortem examination is due later this week, police are investigating the use of online material which may have influenced the excessive amount of alcohol consumed.

"If it was the case these videos and online platforms contributed to her decision to take the amount of alcohol which she did, which has then led to her death, we'll definitely look at any options available to us legally," Supt Critchlow said.

