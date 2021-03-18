Healthcare systems in Brazil on brink of collapse due to Covid-19, as fourth health minister steps up

Intensive care units are running out of beds in Brazilian hospitals as the health system collapses under the unrelenting wave of Covid-19 cases.

The country has recorded its highest daily death toll yet, with more than 2800 succumbing to the virus.

Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro's fourth health minister since the pandemic began is set to begin work in the role.

Marcelo Queiroga will replace Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general with expertise in logistics who landed the position last May despite having no prior health experience.

According to the Associated Press, Bolsonaro told supporters at the entrance of the presidential residence in Brasilia on Tuesday that there would be a transition period of up to two weeks with the outgoing and the incoming minister.

"Pazuello’s work was well done in the management part. Now we are in a phase that is more aggressive in the fight against the virus," he the president said.

Brazil has recorded almost 280,000 deaths from the virus, nearly all of which were on Pazuello's watch.

The toll has been worsening lately, with the nation currently averaging more than 1800 deaths each day.