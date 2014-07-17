 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Health experts urge Aussie supermarkets to pull junk food, soft drinks from checkouts

share

Source:

AAP

Public health experts are calling for Australia's supermarket giants to remove all junk food and soft drinks from their checkouts.

Sweet temptations at supermarket checkout

Source: 1 NEWS

A first-of-its-kind study conducted by the Global Obesity Centre at Deakin University has assessed the nutrition policies of Australia's major supermarkets, finding they could be doing much more to encourage healthy eating.

"Unhealthy diets and obesity are leading contributors to poor health in Australia," lead author Associate Professor Gary Sacks said.

"Tackling the issue requires a comprehensive societal response, including government policy and wide-scale action from the food industry, which includes our supermarkets."

Researchers rated the policies of Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and IGA out of 100 in the review which examined six key areas including nutrition labelling, promotion practices and product accessibility.

The data included publicly available information collected until the end of 2017 plus policy information provided by the retailers.

The information was then assessed using the 'Business Impact Assessment - Obesity and Population Nutrition tool' developed by INFORMAS, a global network of public health researchers that monitor food environments worldwide.

Woolworths ranked the highest, scoring 46 out of 100, while IGA scored just eight points.

"Their food labelling was where they scored pretty well, most of the supermarkets have committed to rolling-out the government's Health Star Rating system that makes it easy to see which products are healthy," Professor Sacks said.

Woolworths also scored "okay" when it came to promoting healthy food, but they "fell down" due to the heavy promotion of unhealthy food, Professor Sacks said.

"The supermarkets are quite vocal about being healthy places to shop but the reality is once you are in the store there is heaps of promotion of unhealthy food," he said.

"The end-of-aisle displays are typically filled with unhealthy products, it's just chocolate and soft drinks at the checkouts; so it's just really hard to stick to a nice healthy basket of food when you are surrounded by all of that."

Claire Peters, Managing Director Woolworths Supermarkets, said the company had introduced many initiatives to help customers fill their trolleys with healthier foods, including the Free Fruit for Kids Program.

"While the report highlights some of the progress we have made, we do acknowledge there is more we can do," Ms Peters said in a statement.

Coles also defended its commitment to providing customers with "healthy, Australian-grown food".

"We note that the report does not take account of the important role of exercise in a healthy lifestyle," a Coles spokesperson said in a statement.

But it's the checkouts and promotion of junk food that public health experts want the supermarkets to target.

"Several UK supermarkets have committed to provide healthy checkouts, with no chocolates, soft drinks or lollies on display," said Professor Sacks.

Related

Health

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura


2
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

3
The message comes as the impact statement is set to be released on Wednesday.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with the media following weekly Cabinet meeting

4

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

5
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

01:42
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

It’s been an active start to the week but tomorrow is looking mild

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The message comes as the impact statement is set to be released on Wednesday.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with the media following weekly Cabinet meeting

The PM will discuss the issues of the day with reporters at parliament.


01:57
Filipa Payne says the Corrections Minister has gone quiet since entering government.

Kelvin Davis labelled 'gutless' over sudden silence on Kiwis detained in Australia

Activists say the Corrections Minister has gone quiet on the issue since entering government.

00:30
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura

Road workers continue to struggle with clearing the roads from debris.

05:43
After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.

'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

After 10 months living in Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson signed his deportation papers to New Zealand - a place he barely knew.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 