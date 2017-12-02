 

Headline: Learner driver parks on top of another car in bizarre Sydney crash

Vinny Lek

An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.
Billy Slater. RLWC 2017. Australia Kangaroos v England. Rugby League World Cup. Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Australia. Friday 27 October 2017. © www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Can England upset the Kangaroos to claim Rugby League World Cup glory?

'Extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make' - National slams Andrew Little on prisoner level stance

Staff at Best Pacific Institute of Education were told today that they are out of a job, and students are also in limbo.

More than 1200 students forced to find a new place to study after huge Auckland training provider liquidates

Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Canterbury woman

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

Billy Slater. RLWC 2017. Australia Kangaroos v England. Rugby League World Cup. Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Australia. Friday 27 October 2017. © www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Can England upset the Kangaroos to claim Rugby League World Cup glory?

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of tonight's Rugby League World Cup final between and Australia and England.

Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

As it happened: De Grandhomme's maiden ton caps off stellar second day as Black Caps take full control of Test against Windies

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first Test match between NZ and the West Indies in Wellington.

Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Burling will not be among the candidates for Sportsman of the Year, due to the wishes of his team.

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out.

Concerns raised over Taser use on mentally ill following police report

Mental Health Foundation is concerned about the disproportionate use of police force on people with mental health issues.


 
