Head of Facebook commends Jacinda Ardern's 'strength and resolve' around Christchurch Call efforts

The Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg commended Jacinda Ardern today as they shared the stage at the United Nations in New York, announcing new developments to the Christchurch Call to Action.

Jacinda Ardern, today announced what she said was significant progress in implementing the Christchurch Call - her effort to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Among the notable changes, she said, was an overhaul to the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism to make it an independent body that will drive much of the tech sector’s work on implementing the scheme.

Ms Sandberg, also Chair of the forum, thanked the Prime Minister for her "strength and resolve" - and said Ms Ardern had taken one of the worst tragedies a leader can face and turned it into a determination to do better.

"And not just for your own nation but for countries around the world," Ms Sandberg said.

The pair both spoke at the UN General Assembly today.

"What we said is that there was not one country represented in that room that had not been touched by terrorism and violent extremism," Ms Sandberg said.

She addressed the forum not just as a Facebook representative, or Chair of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), "but as a citizen and as a mother."

She said she would, as everyone in the room would, do anything to protect their own families.

"And as both world leaders and representatives of industry, we have a responsibility to do the same for the communities that look to us for protection."

"Last May we joined the Christchurch Call to Action, because we know the best way to keep people safe is to work together," she said.

Ms Sandberg said since then GIFCT has taken unprecedented action to stop terrorism and it's dissemination online.

Over 200,000 digital fingerprints had been shared with online industry partners.