'He would be signing a suicide note' – Malcolm Turnbull hits out at Kim Jong-un

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has condemned a "reckless and dangerous act" by North Korea after it launched a missile from its capital Pyongyang.

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull has laid out in no uncertain terms the consequences for Kim Jong-un if he attacked the US, following North Korea’s latest missile launch today.
Turnbull added that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would sign "a suicide note" if he were to start a war by attacking the United States or one of its allies.

The missile fired on Friday morning Asia time flew over Japan's northern island of Hokkaido before landing in the Pacific.

The US Pacific Command said it was an intermediate range missile.

It was the second aggressive test-flight over the territory of the close US ally in less than a month and it followed the sixth and most powerful nuclear test by North Korea to date on September 3rd.

Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.
South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang today in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on September 3.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.

Japan's national broadcaster has warned Japanese residents to take shelter.

The North last month used the airport to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared as a "meaningful prelude" to containing the US

Residents in northern Japan were warned to take shelter after an unidentified missile was launched from North Korea.
Pacific island territory of Guam and the start of more ballistic missile launches targeting the Pacific Ocean.

South Korea's Defense Ministry says the country's military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the North's launch.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports the missile passed over Japanese air space.
