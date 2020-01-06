'He would help anyone at the drop of a hat' - David Harrison died defending his friend's home from NSW bushires

A Goulburn man who died defending his friend's home in Batlow, New South Wales yesterday is being hailed a hero.

David Harrison died of cardiac arrest after being overcome by smoke and intense heat.

According to Nine News, the 47-year-old had driven to Batlow from his home in Goulburn to visit his friend Geoff.

David's brother Peter Harrison told Nine News he had pleaded for him to get to safety, but despite calls to evacuate the town, David was determined to stay and help fight the fire.

"He didn't want to leave Geoff on his own," Peter said. "He was just that sort of guy. He would help anyone at the drop of a hat - he would drive hours to help you.

"He's a hero in our eyes, he's a hero. And all his friends - no one would have a bad word to say about him.

"They had a plan to get out, but I just think he was overcome by the heat, the smoke, the exhaustion, running around putting out spot fires everywhere."