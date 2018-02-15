'He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot' - identities of Florida school shooting victims emerging

The identities of the victims of the deadly Florida shooting are beginning to emerge, after 17 people were killed in a US high school yesterday.

Suspected shooter 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz took an AR-15 into the school and began gunning down people.

UK's Evening Standard reported an athletics coach and a girl and a boy were among the dead.

It said Chris Hixon, 49, was the athletics director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said football coach Aaron Feis died protecting students.

"He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories," the school's football team tweeted.

The Miami Herald reported Jamie Guttenberg among the dead, with her father posting on Facebook: "My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this."

Luke Hoyer's uncle Facebook posted: "This has devastated our family and we’re all in shock and disbelief. Our hearts are broken. Luke was a beautiful human being and greatly loved."