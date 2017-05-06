 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


'He’s against everything that I stand for' – Ellen won’t be inviting Donald Trump on her show

share

Source:

Today

Ellen revealed she has not spoken to the President since his political career started.
Source: Today

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Highlanders marched up field and snatched a 45-41 win over the hosts in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Watch: Waisake Naholo breaks Cheetahs' hearts with unbelievable match-winning try for Highlanders

00:26
2
Ivanka Trump put a clip of herself in a dance-off with her son as she promotes her new book, but her moves haven't had a great response.

Watch: What are you doing? Ivanka Trump's super wacky dance moves send Instagram post into a spin

00:26
3
The Kiwis may have lost, but this effort from their centre at least gave fans something to smile about.

Watch: Kiwis' Dean Whare flattens Kangaroos Tyson Frizzel in colossal Anzac Test hit

00:14
4
The Highlanders coach got out of his seat and pumped his fist in the air as the Highlanders beat the Cheetahs 45-41.

Watch: 'Breathtaking finish' - Tony Brown celebrates with big fist pump after miraculous Highlanders comeback

00:40
5
Roy Hoy Fong’s tips to Auckland Property Investors Association members includes advice around how to make profit off of recently-divorced people.

Property investment coach slammed for encouraging exploitation of 'dummies'

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ