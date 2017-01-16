'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Australian mother has posted an alarming video demonstrating how easy it is for her two-year-old son to climb a five-foot fence.

In a video posted on Facebook on January 10, Wendy Atkinson shows her son climbing the fence, which she stresses is not technically a pool fence.

However, she says, it shows how agile kids can be even at a young age.

"This video shows he can scale and open the gate in 21 seconds unassisted ... no chairs, tables or bikes to stand on," Ms Atkinson wrote.

"He climbed this once for the first time a few minutes beforehand.

"I was really mad, told him off and dragged him away from there then I thought about how quick he was and couldn't stop thinking about those gorgeous little lives taken and I figured if he did it again I'm gonna film it.

"This is way too important to just keep telling him off and dragging him away."

While the video was filmed in Australia, it has relevance in New Zealand, with new pool fencing legislation coming in to effect at the beginning of 2017.

The new laws mean that all swimming pools with a maximum depth of 400mm or more must be inspected once every three years by either local council staff or independent pool inspectors.