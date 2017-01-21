'He will not divide us' - Shia LaBeouf launches new performance art protesting President Donald Trump

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has launched a new performance-art installation, on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day, that will be livestreamed over the next four years.

This morning, actor Shia LaBeouf led a group of teenagers with the chant: "He will not divide us".

Looking into a camera placed on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, a diverse group of teenagers chanted the words on the day Donald Trump was named president in Washington, DC.



Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was also in the crowd and recited the five-word chant.

At one point a man held a sign that read: "Abort Trump".



The camera has been in place since early this morning.