'He will not divide us' - Shia LaBeouf launches new performance art protesting President Donald Trump

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has launched a new performance-art installation, on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day, that will be livestreamed over the next four years.

Actor Will Smith's son, Jaden Smith along with Shia LaBeouf are livestreaming anti-Trump chants as part of a four-year movement.
This morning, actor Shia LaBeouf led a group of teenagers with the chant: "He will not divide us".

Looking into a camera placed on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, a diverse group of teenagers chanted the words on the day Donald Trump was named president in Washington, DC.

Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was also in the crowd and recited the five-word chant.

At one point a man held a sign that read: "Abort Trump".

The camera has been in place since early this morning.

A website for the movement says the camera will be available and will livestream for the next four years, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

00:41
Hundreds of thousands of people have lined the streets of Washington for President Trump's inauguration parade.

Trump's inauguration: Hundreds of police, armed guards bolster President's entourage to escort him through Washington

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump's inauguration: More than 200 arrested during protests against President Donald Trump

00:36
2

Watch: 'Now sit still' - woman live streams taping two-year-old son to wall so she can do housework

00:30
3
Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

LIVE: Black Caps lose Williamson, Raval in nightmare over early on day two

00:08
4
Hundreds marched through Auckland's CBD, against Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States.

Watch: 'We're marching for equality, against greed and power' - American at Auckland protest gets loud at women's march

5
England coach Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones: The sporting world lacks leaders, NZ are going through it right now

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump's inauguration: More than 200 arrested during protests against President Donald Trump

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.


 
