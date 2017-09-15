 

'He is New Zealand for me' – ex-One Direction star Niall Horan on bromance with Dan Carter

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

Kimberlee Downs caught up with the Irish star to talk rugby, music and Lorde.
Source: Seven Sharp

Kimberlee Downs

news

02:48
1
David Seymour, Nikki Kaye, Gareth Morgan and Peter Dunne feature in the video created by the University of Auckland Policy Club.

Watch: 'He looks like his breath would really smell' - Bill English and range of politicians read out mean tweets

00:28
2
Witness Kirsten Barker came across the crash in Devonport which left one person a critical condition.

Watch: Aftermath of horror crash which left three injured and bus lodged in house

00:40
3
The boy wrote to Trump that he admires the president's business background and has started his own neighbourhood lawn care business.

Watch: 11-year-old boy gets lawn-mowing gig at White House

00:58
4
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:37
5
Oracle's leader faced blunt questions at today's press conference over whether he is the right man for the job.

Jimmy Spithill desperate to 'get that Cup back off New Zealand' in 2021

00:25
Kaino linked up with Blake Gibson who ran a brilliant line before offloading for Vince Aso to score for Auckland.

Jerome Kaino lays on beautiful pass as Auckland score set-piece stunner against Southland

Auckland snapped a horror losing run with a tough win in the deep south.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

02:15
Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Cuddling cats and hugging students – contrasting days on the campaign trail for National and Labour

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:17
Mehaka Lee Te Puia wants justice for other Kiwis detained in Oz after being booted on character grounds.

Kiwi booted out of Aussie despite winning landmark case tells of toll on kids - 'They were shattered'

Mehaka Lee Te Puia was detained at Perth's immigration centre for nearly two years.



 
