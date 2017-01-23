'He was my best mate growing up!' - Ed Sheeran gets the shock of his life on The Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran was reunited with his childhood "best mate" on The Graham Norton Show, but without his glasses it took the British singer a while to recognise him.

The Grammy-winner was watching the famous Red Chair segment of Saturday's show when a man called James Mee came on and said he went to Sheeran's primary school in England.

"Did we know each other?" Sheeran asked, to which Mr Mee replied "yeah".

"I haven't got my glasses on... He was my best mate growing up!"