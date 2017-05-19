'He loved our children and he would not hurt them' - family of musician Chris Cornell dispute cause of his death

Rock musician Chris Cornell's wife today disputed "inferences" that the rocker killed himself in a Detroit hotel room, saying he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said Cornell — the lead singer in Soundgarden and Audioslave — hanged himself early Thursday morning after performing at a concert Wednesday night (local time).

But Cornell's family said that without toxicology test results completed they don't know what caused his death.

Today an official said the results of a full autopsy and toxicology tests could take days before they are completed and released.

Cornell, 52, was found unresponsive in his hotel room hours after he performed at a Soundgarden concert.

According to the Detroit News, a police report says Cornell's bodyguard gave him two prescription pills for anxiety after the concert.

The bodyguard later found Cornell on the bathroom floor of his room with an exercise band around his neck, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper said it obtained the police report but doesn't say how.

Vicky Cornell, Cornell's wife, said that when she spoke to her husband after the Detroit show, he told her he may have taken "an extra Ativan or two."

Vicky Cornell said her husband slurred his words when she spoke with him after the Detroit show. She said "he was different," and she contacted security to check on him.

"What happened is inexplicable, and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details," she said. "I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life."

According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, the musician had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug.

Ativan, a sedative, has side effects that can include drowsiness and dizziness, according to the National Institutes of Health.

"Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris — or if any substances contributed to his demise," Pasich said in a statement.

"The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions."

