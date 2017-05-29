 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'He just started shooting everything' - eight dead after Mississippi shooting rampage

share

Source:

Associated Press

A man who got into an argument with his estranged wife and her family over his children was arrested overnight in a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left eight people dead, including his mother-in-law and a sheriff's deputy.

A domestic dispute ended in bloodshed, reports the ABC.
Source: US ABC

"I ain't fit to live, not after what I done," a handcuffed Willie Corey Godbolt, 35, told The Clarion-Ledger.

The gunfire erupted at Godbolt's in-laws' home in Bogue Chitto after the deputy arrived in response to a domestic disturbance call, and spread to two houses in nearby Brookhaven.

Godbolt was hospitalised in good condition with a gunshot wound, though it wasn't clear who shot him.

A man who got into an argument with his estranged wife over their children was arrested after a house-to-house shooting rampage.
Source: Associated Press

The slain deputy, William Durr, was a two-year sheriff's department veteran and former police officer in Brookhaven.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said prosecutors plan to charge Godbolt with murder, but it's too soon to say what the motive was.

Authorities gave no details on his relationship to the victims, but a member of Godbolt's church said everyone but the deputy was related to Godbolt by blood or marriage.

Godbolt himself shed some light on what happened, in an interview he gave to the newspaper as he sat with his hands cuffed behind his back on the side of a road.

'He reached in his back pocket and grabbed a gun'

"My pain wasn't designed for him. He was just there," Godbolt said of the deputy.

"I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home," he said.

"Somebody called the officer, people that didn't even live at the house. That's what they do. They intervene."

"They cost him his life," he said, apparently referring to Durr. "I'm sorry."

Godbolt's stepfather-in-law, Vincent Mitchell, told The Associated Press that Godbolt's wife and their two children had been staying at his Bogue Chitto home for about three weeks after she left her husband because of domestic violence.

"He'd come to get his kids. The deputy was called," Mitchell said.

The deputy asked Godbolt to leave, and at first, it seemed like Godbolt would comply, he said.

"He acted like, motioned like, he was fixing to go. Then he reached in his back pocket and grabbed a gun," Mitchell said. "He just started shooting everything."

Mitchell said he escaped along with Godbolt's wife, but three others were killed: his wife, her sister and one of the wife's daughters.

"I'm devastated. It don't seem like it's real," Mitchell said outside his yellow frame house, in a community of modest houses, trailer homes and small churches set among thick woods.

Four killed in two other locations

After fleeing his in-laws' house, Godbolt killed four more people at two other homes, authorities said.

"Everybody that got killed was related to him, except the deputy," said Johnny Hall Sr., a longtime member of the New Zion Union M.B. Church in Bogue Chitto, not far from the initial crime scene, where he said Godbolt also was a member.

At least seven hours elapsed between the first shootings and Godbolt's arrest near the final crime scene, a few miles from there in a subdivision of ranch houses in Brookhaven.

"It breaks everybody's heart," said Garrett Smith, a 19-year-old college student who went to high school with one of the victims. "Everybody knows everybody for the most part."

Durr, 36, was married and had an 11-year-old son, Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said.

Off duty, he was a ventriloquist who took his puppets to schools and churches and performed for children.

Two weeks ago, Durr entertained preschoolers at Brookhaven Academy, a Christian school in town. The message he shared was that — like fireflies — people can use their inner light to help those around them.

"His character, top-notch," said Page Nelson, the school's elementary principal.

Godbolt had a different message — he said he did not intend for police to capture him alive.

"My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets," he said. "Suicide by cop was my intention."

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

02:24
2
Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

01:26
3
The boy was sliding down a three story slide when he flew over the edge landing on concrete.

Watch: Horrifying moment young boy is thrown from ride at Californian water park

00:29
4
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:30
5
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

02:24
Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

00:30
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the second day of racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:26
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

The woman, who is 33 weeks pregnant, was confronted by a man allegedly demanding cash.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ