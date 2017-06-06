'He was just loving and caring' – sister gives beautiful tribute to London terror attack victim

The sister of a missing 32-year-old man said he is believed to have died in the attacks on London Bridge and a nearby food market on Saturday night (local time).

Melissa McMullan told Sky News that her brother last seen outside a pub just before the van and knife attacks began.

She also said that James McMullan's bank card was found on one of the bodies after the attack, which claimed seven victims.

McMullan said her brother's friends haven't heard from him since Saturday and "have been frantically going from hospital to hospital looking for him".

London police say they cannot confirm the identities of people caught up in the attack.

The assault unfolded over a few terrifying minutes, starting when a rented van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.