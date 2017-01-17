 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'He hit me like a damn truck' - Melbourne jogger suffers horrific injuries after attack by kangaroo

share

Source:

AAP

A towering male kangaroo hit a Melbourne jogger "like a damn truck" in an attack that left her scratched, bleeding and needing emergency surgery.

Debbie Urquhart was jogging when an aggressive roo attacked her, causing multiple injuries.
Source: Nine

Personal trainer Debbie Urquhart says the "big boy" who came out of nowhere and knocked her down was two metres tall.

The 54-year-old didn't see him coming as she was out running on a bush track on Saturday morning near Westerfolds Park.

"He came and he hit me like a damn truck and I didn't know what was going on," she told 3AW.

"The more I was screaming the more he was going for me."

Ms Urquhart says the attack ended when she tried to protect herself and stopped screaming, allowing her to crawl into grass and hide.

She hobbled about 200 metres home, bleeding profusely, and her husband took her to hospital.

She needed dozens of stitches and emergency surgery to repair a torn bicep muscle, a ripped deltoid, and deep abrasions over her back and buttocks.

"He pushed me down with his back feet and then just sort of clawed at me. Me protecting myself is how my arm got ripped so badly," she said.

"He could have got to my stomach or anything but I sort of protected myself with the grass and thank God he moved away."

She stayed in hospital until Sunday afternoon, returning to work yesterday.

Ms Urquhart said she was unlikely to return to the same jogging track.

Related

Animals

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Bay of Plenty

00:23
2
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

00:42
3
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

00:28
4
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Whakatane

00:40
5
Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members blocked access to this Whakatane road.

Video: Hyped-up Mob members take over Whakatane road during funeral procession

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ