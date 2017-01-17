'He hit me like a damn truck' - Melbourne jogger suffers horrific injuries after attack by kangaroo

A towering male kangaroo hit a Melbourne jogger "like a damn truck" in an attack that left her scratched, bleeding and needing emergency surgery.



Personal trainer Debbie Urquhart says the "big boy" who came out of nowhere and knocked her down was two metres tall.



The 54-year-old didn't see him coming as she was out running on a bush track on Saturday morning near Westerfolds Park.



"He came and he hit me like a damn truck and I didn't know what was going on," she told 3AW.



"The more I was screaming the more he was going for me."



Ms Urquhart says the attack ended when she tried to protect herself and stopped screaming, allowing her to crawl into grass and hide.



She hobbled about 200 metres home, bleeding profusely, and her husband took her to hospital.



She needed dozens of stitches and emergency surgery to repair a torn bicep muscle, a ripped deltoid, and deep abrasions over her back and buttocks.



"He pushed me down with his back feet and then just sort of clawed at me. Me protecting myself is how my arm got ripped so badly," she said.



"He could have got to my stomach or anything but I sort of protected myself with the grass and thank God he moved away."



She stayed in hospital until Sunday afternoon, returning to work yesterday.

